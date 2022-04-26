Organise your own Alzheimer’s ‘Tea Day’ as 1,838 people are living with dementia in Wicklow

THE people of Wicklow are being urged to host their own Tea Day as part of the biggest and most important fundraiser of the year held by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

Due to the Covid pandemic, Alzheimer’s Tea Day was held online in 2020 and 2021, but it’s due to make a comeback on Thursday, May 5, and ASI ambassadors, RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé and Sinead Kennedy, are encouraging as much Garden County participation as possible.

An estimated 1,838 people live with dementia in Wicklow, and each year more than 11,000 people develop the disease across the country – at least 30 people every day.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Ambassador, Dáithí Ó Sé said: “I’m delighted to support Alzheimer’s Tea Day again this year. Can you believe it? It’s been three years since we’ve been able to gather for a proper Tea Day get-together.

"The sad truth is that the last two years have been particularly difficult for those living with dementia. Across the board, the decrease in routine and social engagement has caused a decline in the health of so many. That’s why now, it’s so important that we make sure everyone has the support they need.”

TV Presenter, Reporter and ASI Ambassador Sinead Kennedy said: “I’m excited to team up with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland again to support their Tea Day campaign.

"How and where you host Tea Day is completely up to you; you may wish to host Tea Day at home, in the garden, at work or in the community. Your Tea Day might look like a quiet cuppa with a few friends, or it might be a big party with your loved ones and neighbours. Whether it’s big or small, it doesn’t matter; it’s all about people coming together after so much time apart.”

It's easy to get involved. Register on teaday.ie and you will be sent your organiser’s tool-kit, which includes posters, collection boxes, raffle tickets, and everything you need to make your event success.

You can host a Tea Day, however, and wherever you like and share your event on social media. Post your photos and videos, and don’t forget to use the hashtags #TeaDay2022 #TogetherForTea.

By supporting Tea Day, you can make an incredible difference. €10, for instance, provides an hour at an Alzheimer’s cafe for a person with dementia, while €35 provides one hour of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy. €70 provides a session of Musical Therapy and €150 runs a Social club for one day.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Interim CEO Siobhan O’Connor said: “We are so pleased that Alzheimer’s Tea Day, our biggest and most important fundraising event of the year, is making a comeback.

"Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we had to celebrate it online these past two years; now, people can finally gather again for Tea Day. The ASI really depends on the funds that the event generates each year to ensure our support services are maintained. We are asking the nation to support us and to get involved in this Great Tea Day Comeback in any way they can.”