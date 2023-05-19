Organ Donor Awareness Week: Wicklow mum ‘extremely blessed’ that transplant let her have baby girl

“My gift of life is a gift that keeps giving. Not a day goes by that I don't think of my donor”

Just three months into her pregnancy, Leeann Clarkson, from Kilcoole in County Wicklow, suddenly found herself very ill.

At just 19 years old, her blood pressure was high and protein was discovered in her urine. She was immediately sent to Holles Street, where she found out she had kidney disease and was in renal failure.

“I had a very high-risk pregnancy and doctors hoped to get me to 34 weeks,” Leeann recalls.

“I was given steroid injections for my baby's lungs. I developed pre-eclampsia and my son was delivered at 30 weeks by emergency C-section, weighing 2lbs 13oz.”

Leeann says that she is the only family member to have kidney disease and that it “came out of nowhere”.

She was eventually diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome, which doctors believe was caused by a really bad throat infection, despite having had her tonsils removed when she was 13.

After giving birth to her son, Leeann became very sick and eventually she had to be put on dialysis – that was in 2008, almost nine years later. In the intervening years, she says, she was just “really, really sick and it just deteriorated. Then I needed the dialysis to keep going”.

Rather than having to endure daily trips to the hospital, she chose to do peritoneal dialysis at home. Leeann was on her own at the time, so there were still the daily tasks to do that go with being a parent.

“It’s every night,” she said. “You hook up and you’re on it for eight hours. I was very tired, even walking up the stairs I’d be getting out of breath. It was chronic fatigue. You’ve a horrible metal taste in your mouth and you’ve nausea all the time.”

The good news finally arrived later that year, when a phone call came in, “at 1.25 in the morning” she says, the time stamped on her memory, that a donor had been found.

“I was so lucky,” she said. “I was only six weeks on dialysis, and I was told at the start I could be waiting two to four years. But I was extremely blessed. It was like a new lease of life. I didn’t realise how sick I was before until I got the new kidney.”

She describes the moment as “bittersweet”, as she knows that “someone had lost their life in order for me to receive this kidney”.

“My new kidney took straight away and is still going strong 14 years later,” she says. “I could feel the difference before leaving Beaumont Hospital. My energy levels and how I felt inside was amazing.”

While Leeann was warned not to have anymore children, she met a new partner and in 2013 gave birth to her daughter.

"Because of the transplant, I could go on to have my daughter,” she said. “Without my kidney donor this would never have happened. Not a day goes by without my donor being in my thoughts.

“My gift of life is a gift that keeps giving,” she says. “Not a day goes by that I don't think of my donor and the life my new kidney has given me. I would urge all families to have a chat about it.”

Leeann said she sends a card every year to the hospital to express her gratitude and the hospital forwards it to the family.

“I just write ‘from donor recipient’, just to let the family know that they are always on my mind and that I wouldn’t be here without them.”

The message during Organ Donor Awareness week is for people to sign up to become donors. There were 250 transplants performed last year and 81 transplants performed in the first quarter of 2023.

The Government has taken a number of measures over the past few years to improve organ donation and transplantation services in Ireland, including the introduction of the Human Tissue Bill, as well as the provision of €2.25 million in additional funding to support the ongoing development of transplant services.

The Bill will introduce an ‘opt-out system’ of organ donation and will help increase the amount of organs available for donation to patients in need. Consent will be central to this system, and those who object to donating their organs, for whatever reason, will be able to opt out.

Organ Donor Awareness Week 2023 runs from May 20-27 and is organised by the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) in association with the HSE's Organ Donation Transplant Ireland (ODTI). This year's Organ Donor Awareness Week campaign is built around the theme 'Don't Leave Your Loved Ones in Doubt!'

To sign up for an Organ Donor Card, go to: ika.ie/donorweek/