Opposition to plans for new apartments on seafront in Wicklow town

RESIDENTS of Wicklow town are opposed to a development taking place along the seafront which will see a former gym turned into four apartments.

Initially Wicklow County Council refused planning for the four apartments, but that decision was successfully appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who granted permission for a change of use as a gym to a residential building consisting of four apartments at ground floor level with private terracing, with planning unchanged for two apartments with balconies which were already granted.

The plans also include alterations to external facades including windows, doors, eternal wall rendering and associated works.

The building originally belonged to the now defunct County Wicklow Bay Swimming Club, who started a local campaign in Wicklow town and Rathnew where locals could buy a brick and contribute towards the cost of the building’s construction.

It eventually went into private ownership and operated as a gym for a period of time.

Local campaigners insist that the building should instead be refurbished for use by community groups, many of whom don’t currently have a home.

Pat Brennan of Wicklow Swimming Club said: “There are so many clubs in Wicklow town crying out for a premises. You are talking about Wicklow Swimming Club, the Boxing Club, local bridge clubs, drama groups and the Vartry Rowing Club, who are all without any home. The list of clubs that could have use of the building is endless.

“This is a property that could cater for so many clubs and the fact it is being allowed to be turned into apartments is outrageous. The building was paid for by the people of Wicklow town and Rathnew and some of it should be retained for some use by the community.

“There are portable toilets down there for beach users and I can’t see them lasting. People in their new apartments would not want portable toilets right beside where they live, so you will end up with a well-used beach with no toilet facilities. The development will also close off access to the beach form the front of the apartments.”

Cllr Paul O’Brien is also calling for talks to be held between the developer of the site and Wicklow County Council to see if some sort of compromise can be reached which would still allow some community use of the premises.

He said: “Firstly, the owner of the site has gone though the proper planning process and the site was on the market for five years or so before they purchased it.

“In 2017 the site was granted permission for a change of use consisting of a café, toilets, storage, a function room and two apartments. That at least allowed for the retention of some form of community use.

“I know it is very last-minute, but I am calling for dialogue between the developer and Wicklow County Council so some form of compromise can be reached which doesn’t result in the loss of the whole amenity forever.

“You have so many clubs that could use part of the premises. Vartry Rowing Club still don’t have a home. Nor do Wicklow Swimming Club, who are one of the biggest, if not biggest swimming clubs along the east coast. There was talk about location a youth café there at one point. The chess club need somewhere too. There are any amount of organisations who could use or rent part of the property.”