Opposition to plans for new apartments on seafront in Wicklow town

Local Swimmers club members, rowing club members and local residents with Cllr Paul O'Brien.

Myles Buchanan

RESIDENTS of Wicklow town are opposed to a development taking place along the seafront which will see a former gym turned into four apartments.

Initially Wicklow County Council refused planning for the four apartments, but that decision was successfully appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who granted permission for a change of use as a gym to a residential building consisting of four apartments at ground floor level with private terracing, with planning unchanged for two apartments with balconies which were already granted.

The plans also include alterations to external facades including windows, doors, eternal wall rendering and associated works.

