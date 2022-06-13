Open day gives public the chance to visit five stunning gardens in Newcastle

The Parishes of Newcastle and Newtownmountkennedy will host an open garden trail on Saturday, June 18.

Visitors will a chance to see stunning gardens in Newcastle, Kilcoole and Newtownmountkennedy including Ballydonarea House, Warble Bank and Tirmor Allotments.

There will also be an exhibition of work by Wicklow sculptor Emma Jane Rushworth in the gardens of Ballydonarea House.

Emma Jane has been making sculptures since 2015 and one of her works was recently featured as part of a show garden at the Bloom festival.

Tickets cost €25 for adults and are available on the day at the gardens or from the Parish Centre in Newcastle Parish by calling 01 281 9300. No dogs are permitted in the gardens.

Proceeds of the open garden trail will go towards the restoration of St Matthews Church in Newtownmountkennedy.