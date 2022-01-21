Online workshops in Wicklow will help trace your family history

ANCESTOR Network and Wicklow County Council Library Service have teamed up to provide a series of six free online workshops to help you trace your Wicklow family history.

Using Wicklow based records and examples, each workshop will look at how different source for family history research, such as Church Parish records, civil records, printed sources, land records and estate records, can provide vital clues to our family past and help us understand our family’s story.

Ancestor Network is one of Ireland’s most eminent genealogy research, advisory and publishing firms and is made up of a team of twenty expert genealogists across the island, including several Wicklow based experts. They have published numerous highly successful guides on tracing your Irish ancestors to date.

The workshops will be delivered online via Zoom every Wednesday evening from 6.30 p.m. starting on January 26. The session will consist of a 45 minute workshop followed by a 30 minutes Q&A where experts will be on hand to answer questions from participants.

Places are limited so book early to avoid disappointment. To book, please contact your local Wicklow library branch by phone or email Wicklowlocalstudies@wicklowcoco.ie.