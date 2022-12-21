One winning €50,000 ticket for EuroMillions draw purchased in Newtown

The winning ticket was purchased at Newtownmountkennedy in Dunnes Stores.

ONE lucky Wicklow punter is being urged to check their ticket by the National Lottery after scooping €50,000 in Tuesday night’s Euro Millions Ireland Only Raffle draw.

Ten people won the special raffle prize which was the eleventh and twelfth draw in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion, with one of the winning tickets purchased at Dunne Stores in Newtownmountkennedy.

So far a total of 110 players have won an combined €5,500,000 in prizes since November 15.

There is only one draw left in this very special promotion, taking place this Friday where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing €50,000 each.