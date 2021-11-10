One-way traffic flow on Arklow’s Main Street could last five months

A temporary one-way traffic flow on the Main Street in Arklow could be in place for five months, local councillors have been told.

Traffic flow changes have been proposed to accommodate works to revamp the Parade Ground. Elected representatives received an update on the project during their October meeting.

Tony Quirke, executive engineer, Wicklow County Council, said the contractors, David Walsh, have proposed the one-way system is implemented from January to May 2022. Vehicles would be unable to turn right at the Main Street/Bridge Street junction. Instead, a local diversion would be in place via Lower Main Street, Laffin’s Lane, Castlepark, Connelly Street and St Mary’s Road.

The contractor stated that the one-way traffic flow would offer greater protection for pedestrians during the period of construction works. It would also assist the emergency services travelling through the town.

Councillors also heard that the one-way system is expected to help with the works programme, as different sections of the public realm upgrades would be completed simultaneously. The one-way system would also help the contractor to meet the substantial completion target date of May 2022, before the start of the summer season. It is felt that an alternative stop and go system would require more maintenance than the one-way system and could create safety risks for drivers and pedestrians.

Mr Quirke said HGVs would be encourage to access the town using junction 20 of the M11 southbound.

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald (FF) raised concerns that buses longer than 13m may struggle to turn right at Laffin’s Lane and this could have a knock-on effect on the bus service in the town. He also said the temporary changes could cause delays for taxis and families travelling to schools in the area.

Mr Quirke said a test had been conducted which confirmed most buses could make the right turn at Laffin’s Lane. However, the contractor could be asked to carry out further tests.

Cllr Miriam Murphy (Ind) said the revamp of Parade Ground would be beneficial to the town in the long run. She also expressed concerns about the impact of these changes on school pick-up and collection times. She asked if the contractor could avoid working during these times.

Mr Quirke said any changes to the contractor’s hours could have an effect on the completion date of the works.

Cllr Peir Leonard (Ind) asked if the contractor had been in contact with schools about their proposals. She also asked about what impact the one-way system could have for emergency services. Mr Quirke said the contractor would be encouraged to contact the schools. The one-way traffic flow system would expected to keep traffic flowing through the town centre. An alternative stop-go system could lead to traffic jams, particularly at busy times of the day.

Cllr Tommy Annesley (FF) asked if the contractor had consulted with the Courts Service about the project.

Cllr Pat Kennedy (FF) said the Parade Ground revamp would bring disruption to the town, but it would ultimately enhance the area.

“It’s going to be disruptive, and getting the information out to the business community will be important. It will be worth it for Arklow,” he said.

Cllr Murphy suggested the contractor could liaise with the Arklow and District Chamber of Commerce to provide updates to local businesses. She also asked for regular updates to be posted on social media to keep the community informed of progress..

Mr Quirke said the contractor would be asked to provide updates to the local community. They had already spoken with businesses in the immediate area which would be most affected.

He also told councillors that the contractor is currently working on identifying the location of services in the area and preparing to install public lighting ducting on St Mary’s Street. A culvert had been found and the contractor is liaising with Irish Water to look at the drainage in the area. A works compound has been set up at Arklow Train Station for the project.