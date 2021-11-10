Wicklow

One-way traffic flow on Arklow’s Main Street could last five months

Arklow Courthouse, which is part of the Parade Ground in Arklow.

Arklow Courthouse, which is part of the Parade Ground in Arklow.

Eimear Dodd

A temporary one-way traffic flow on the Main Street in Arklow could be in place for five months, local councillors have been told.

Traffic flow changes have been proposed to accommodate works to revamp the Parade Ground. Elected representatives received an update on the project during their October meeting.

Tony Quirke, executive engineer, Wicklow County Council, said the contractors, David Walsh, have proposed the one-way system is implemented from January to May 2022. Vehicles would be unable to turn right at the Main Street/Bridge Street junction. Instead, a local diversion would be in place via Lower Main Street, Laffin’s Lane, Castlepark, Connelly Street and St Mary’s Road.

