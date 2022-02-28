One suffers minor injuries after crash on Greystones road

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones attended the scene of the crash on the N11 on Friday, February 25.

One person suffered minor injuries in a two-car collision in Kilquade.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident which took place at the junction of Kilquade Hill Road and Woodstock Road on Monday, February 28.

Units from Greystones and Wicklow town fire stations responded to the road traffic collision which occurred at appropriately 9 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries by ambulance following the incident. The road was closed for two hours while debris was removed from the scene.

Meanwhile, there were no injuries following a separate collision on the N11 on the afternoon of Friday, February 25.

An Arctic truck and a car with three occupants were involved in a crash southbound between Junction 11/Greystones and Junction 12/Newtownmountkennedy of the N11.

The car overturned in the collision. Damage was also caused to the central reservation of the N11 during the incident.

Greystones and Bray fire crews, gardai and an ambulance crew attended the scene of the accident.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

Southbound traffic was diverted via Junction 12/Newtownmountkennedy while emergency services responded to the road traffic incident.

The affected southbound section of the N11 re-opened at 3.30 p.m. following the accident