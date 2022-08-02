Olivia (9) to donate hair and fundraise for Laura Lynn

Olivia Canavan (9) from Bray shows off her long locks, which she is set to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Nine-year-old Olivia Canavan from Bray is set to donate her waist-length hair to charity in August at the same time as raising funds for the LauraLynn Ireland Children’s Hospice

Olivia loves her long hair, but has been growing it for a while now with the aim of having enough to help those who have lost their hair via the Little Princess Trust, an organisation that makes real hair wigs for young people in the UK and Ireland who have lost their hair due to illnesses like cancer and alopecia.

To kick things off, Olivia, mum Joanne and dad Jay have set up an online fundraiser at iDonate to start raising money for the Laura Lynn Foundation as the build up to the big chop begins. The fundraiser has already racked up €915 – way more than their original target of €200!

Joanne said: “My daughter Olivia loves her long hair. But she has been talking for years about growing her hair long enough to be able to donate it to charity. And that day has finally come.

“I know things are tight for many people, but if you even have a couple of euros to spare, please consider donating to these two great causes.”

Describing what it feels like to see Olivia make such selfless decisions at such a young age, granddad Philip Bryne beamed: “I can’t begin to express just how bursting with pride I am that my eldest granddaughter has already developed a sense of doing good for other people.

“She has the most beautiful waist length hair. She had always planned on eventually getting it cut and now the time has come to literally put the hair to good use.”

A date has yet to be set for the actual cutting but it will take place before the end of August and supporters are asked to please donate and share Olivia’s story to raise awareness in the meantime. You can donate to Olivia’s Laura Lynn Foundation fundraiser at www.idonate.ie/Olivialocksoflove, where you will also be able to follow her story.

The LauraLynn Ireland Children’s Hospice in Leopardstown, Dublin helps children who are sick by supporting them and their families. It is a hospice for children with life-limiting conditions and residential care facility for children and young adults with disabilities.