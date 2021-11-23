Offshore wind farm surveys

The developer of the Dublin Array offshore wind farm project has applied for the green light to carry out further marine surveys off the coast of Dublin, Bray and Greystones.

RWE Renewables Ireland Ltd has applied for a foreshore licence to carry out further marine surveys at the site of the proposed Dublin Array offshore wind farm. The foreshore licence application has been made to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. As part of this process, a public consultation is now open and public submissions can be made to the Department until 5.30 p.m. on December 17.

The Dublin Array is a proposed offshore wind farm which will be located on the Kish and Bray Banks approximately 10km off the coast of Dublin and Wicklow. The site investigation area is between Booterstown and Greystones. The wind farm is being developed by RWE Renewables and Saorgus Energy. The project is still in the design stage and is expected to see the installation of between 45 and 61 wind turbines off the coast. The wind farm is expected to generate between 600 and 900 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy, which could supply up to 840,000 homes at peak production

If granted, the foreshore licence would allow the Dublin Array team to carry out marine geophysical, geotechnical and ecological surveys in the site investigation area. These surveys will help to determine the detailed design of the proposed wind farm and the likely construction approach for the project. The foreshore licence does not give planning consent and separate permission would have to be sought to construct the project.

The Dublin Array project team are hoping to finalise the planning stage design of the project in 2022, which would include further public consultation. An application for planning permission is likely to be submitted in late 2022, subject to the introduction of Ireland’s new maritime planning process.

The expected capital investment in the Dublin Array wind farm is expected to be over €1 billion. If the project proceeds through the planning process, construction could start in 2025. The wind farm operational by 2027.

For more details visit dublinarray.com.