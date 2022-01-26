Officials to look to add Bray district meeting minutes' to council website

Council officials are to look into adding the minutes of Bray Municipal District’s meetings to the council’s website.

Councillor Joe Behan (Ind) raised the issue during the January meeting of the Bray Municipal District.

He said the minutes of the monthly meetings are available on Bray.ie, but these records are not always available on Wicklow County Council’s website. He asked council officials to look into this, adding that people looking for minutes of the district's meetings are more likely to visit the local authority's website.

District Administrator David Forde confirmed that district staff would look into the issue and try to resolve this.