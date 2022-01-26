Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.5°C Dublin

Officials to look to add Bray district meeting minutes' to council website

Cllr Joe Behan. Expand

Close

Cllr Joe Behan.

Cllr Joe Behan.

Cllr Joe Behan.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Council officials are to look into adding the minutes of Bray Municipal District’s meetings to the council’s website.

Councillor Joe Behan (Ind) raised the issue during the January meeting of the Bray Municipal District.

He said the minutes of the monthly meetings are available on Bray.ie, but these records are not always available on Wicklow County Council’s website. He asked council officials to look into this, adding that people looking for minutes of the district's meetings are more likely to visit the local authority's website.

District Administrator David Forde confirmed that district staff would look into the issue and try to resolve this.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy