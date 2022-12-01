Nursing homes to deliver letter of protest to constituency offices of Wicklow TDs

A small group of concerned private and voluntary nursing homes in Wicklow will hand in a letter of protest today at the constituency offices of Wicklow TDs, Minister Simon Harris, Minister Stephen Donnelly and Steven Matthews TD.

A spokesperson for the group said that the letter “outlines the facts that show how the government has totally abandoned and discriminates against the private/voluntary nursing home sector.”

The letter of protest begins by stating: “We, as registered providers and registered provider representatives of voluntary\private Long-Term Residential Care Facilities (LTRCFs) in Wicklow wish to express to the three of you in the strongest possible terms, our total frustration at the abandonment of the private and voluntary nursing home sector by you and your government.

“Your offer of financial assistance to cover the increased utility costs that we face is derisory. When this is coupled with the absolute discriminatory treatment of our public and voluntary LTRCFs, it is abundantly clear that the government has no understanding of the crisis that currently exists, and which is becoming more severe within the sector.”

The letter goes on to explain how “public nursing homes get a more favourable and discriminatory financial arrangement” compared with the reimbursement rates for private and voluntary nursing homes.

“The average price paid per resident in private / voluntary homes was €1,047 in 2022 but the average price charged in public nursing homes was €1,674 per Resident,” the letter continues. “This is an advantage of €627 per week per resident. Public nursing homes receive approximately 30% of the overall budget for the Fair Deal Scheme, yet provide care to less than 20% of the residents covered by the scheme.”

The letter then describes how the government “is not listening” to the difficulties posed for private and voluntary LTRCFs by red tape around securing visas and work permits, while also lamenting the “incredulous” amount of administrative work involved in the Covid-19 payment for qualifying staff in private/voluntary LTRCFs.

“There are 1515 people directly employed in private/voluntary LTRCFs in Wicklow,” the letter states. “If we were a multinational /technical company employing over 1000 staff, government officials /IDA would be falling over themselves offering us grants and tax benefits.

“There are currently approximately 947 residents in private/voluntary homes, and they vote in the polling stations in each nursing home. We have the support of their families and friends of our current and past residents and our suppliers and service providers.

“Sixteen private/voluntary nursing homes have closed in the past two years. The domino effect is that hospitals are having serious difficulties placing patients who are ready for discharge into nursing homes resulting in serious bed blocking and putting more stress on hospitals. This will be the winter of our discontent and if you think the pandemic was challenging for the health sector.”

“To paraphrase the late Vicky Phelan, “We want action, we do not want any more promises or platitudes”.