Nun’s Cross concert and pupil raise €3,000 for Ukraine

Hollyanne Armstrong presents €920 to Killiskey Parish to go towards their Ukraine fund, after running a raffle to sell two of her original paintings. Expand
An original painting by 11-year-old Hollyanne Armstrong from Ashford in Co Wicklow that is being raffled off for two charitable causes. Expand
An original painting by 11-year-old Hollyanne Armstrong from Ashford in Co Wicklow that is being raffled off for two charitable causes. Expand
Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Jurga and Urte Matusevicius Expand
Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Bernie Hicks and Jane Hammond with Finn and Josh Harman Expand
Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Rev Ken Rue with guest speaker, Ukrainian national Tanya Dmytrash Expand
Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Freda and Toni Yague, Nevile Cox, Sharon Smith Expand
Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Nun's Cross Primary School Choir Expand
Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. The Nun's Cross Choir Expand

Hollyanne Armstrong presents €920 to Killiskey Parish to go towards their Ukraine fund, after running a raffle to sell two of her original paintings.

An original painting by 11-year-old Hollyanne Armstrong from Ashford in Co Wicklow that is being raffled off for two charitable causes.

Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Jurga and Urte Matusevicius

Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Bernie Hicks and Jane Hammond with Finn and Josh Harman

Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Rev Ken Rue with guest speaker, Ukrainian national Tanya Dmytrash

Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Freda and Toni Yague, Nevile Cox, Sharon Smith

Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Nun's Cross Primary School Choir

Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. The Nun's Cross Choir

Jessica Lamb

A pupil from Nun’s Cross National School in Ashford has raised €1,660 to help Ukrainian refugees and the Make A Wish Foundation, and helped boost a Ukraine appeal at Nun’s Cross Church to €3,0000.

Hollyanne Armstrong, who is 11, painted two vibrant images of animals and put them up on social media in a raffle. Tickets cost €5 each and she then did a live draw on Facebook on March 31.

Now that all the donations are in, she went to a special charity concert in aid of Ukraine at Nun’s Cross to present a cheque for €920 to Killiskey parish to support their Ukraine appeal. The remaining €740 will be donated to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Tickets for the Nun’s Cross concert cost €10 and attendees were invited to singalong with the Dalkey Ukulele Klub band (DUK), together with supporting acts and choirs from local schools.

A local woman from Ukraine who has brought her family to Ireland to rescue them from the Russian invasion also spoke on the night to tell her story – one which is all to common for Ukrainian people. 

