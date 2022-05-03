Nun’s Cross concert and pupil raise €3,000 for Ukraine

Concert for Ukraine at Nun's Cross. Bernie Hicks and Jane Hammond with Finn and Josh Harman

An original painting by 11-year-old Hollyanne Armstrong from Ashford in Co Wicklow that is being raffled off for two charitable causes.

An original painting by 11-year-old Hollyanne Armstrong from Ashford in Co Wicklow that is being raffled off for two charitable causes.

Hollyanne Armstrong presents €920 to Killiskey Parish to go towards their Ukraine fund, after running a raffle to sell two of her original paintings.

A pupil from Nun’s Cross National School in Ashford has raised €1,660 to help Ukrainian refugees and the Make A Wish Foundation, and helped boost a Ukraine appeal at Nun’s Cross Church to €3,0000.

Hollyanne Armstrong, who is 11, painted two vibrant images of animals and put them up on social media in a raffle. Tickets cost €5 each and she then did a live draw on Facebook on March 31.

Now that all the donations are in, she went to a special charity concert in aid of Ukraine at Nun’s Cross to present a cheque for €920 to Killiskey parish to support their Ukraine appeal. The remaining €740 will be donated to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Tickets for the Nun’s Cross concert cost €10 and attendees were invited to singalong with the Dalkey Ukulele Klub band (DUK), together with supporting acts and choirs from local schools.

A local woman from Ukraine who has brought her family to Ireland to rescue them from the Russian invasion also spoke on the night to tell her story – one which is all to common for Ukrainian people.