Number of victims across Wicklow duped by scammers

TWO more members of the public fell victim to phone scams this week as Gardai continue to advise people not to pass on any personal details when contacted by bogus callers.

Substantial amounts of money were illegally removed from two banking accounts after the account owners were contacted over the phone by scammers claiming to represent banking institutions.

Members of the public are being contacted by people pretending to be from the Revenue, Social Welfare Office, banks, the Attorney General’s Office, delivery companies and other services. The calls and texts generally look for personal information and banking details from the people contacted.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said: “Most of these fraudulent texts and calls are coming from people claiming to be from banks, the Revenue or Social Welfare. Do not engage with them, don’t call them back and do not click on any links. Do not provide any personal information, such as banking codes and passwords, PPS numbers, pin numbers or your date of birth. There has been a noticeable increase in these sort of phone scams and we want the public to be aware of the dangers of passing on nay of your personal details.”