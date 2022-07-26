Nua Healthcare creates 13 new jobs and a third centre for Wicklow

The expansion of Nua Healthcare will create 13 new roles in the Garden County.

NUA Healthcare’s plans to create 470 new roles nationwide, will result in a total of 13 jobs for County Wicklow.

The private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland has already employed 300 people since March.

The new positions will be available in existing sites in 22 counties, while Nua Healthcare also plan to open further locations in seven counties, including one in the Garden County.

The company already has two centres located in County Wicklow, as well as the new one due to come on stream.

The new jobs will include roles for general and psychiatric nursing, psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioural and occupational therapists, assistant support workers and social care workers. Some support roles will be on offer to those without any prior healthcare experience, while new starters will also be offered opportunities to retrain through a training programme.

Nua Healthcare was formed in 2004, and currently employs over 2,000 people. The expansion comes as Nua Healthcare notes ongoing growth and need for its services nationally.

Chief Operating Officer Shane Kenny said: “The range of new healthcare jobs will be spread across operations and services nationally and the care support roles in particular open to everyone, including those who have not worked in the healthcare industry before.

“We provide residential, supported living, day and community outreach services to both children and adults with a range of complex support requirements which requires great patience and empathy.”