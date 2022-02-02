NTA funding provided to construct footpath from Ballinahinch to Ashford village

Cllr Gail Dunne at the junction of the old Roundwood/Laragh Road at Ballinahinch, Ashford.

WICKLOW Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Gail Dunne, has welcomed news that Wicklow County Council has secured funding for footpath works from Ballinahinch to Ashford village.

Ballinahinch Woods residential development is located nearby but plans to put in place a footpath between Ballinahinch and Ashford village weren’t due to take place until phase two of the works.

Cllr Dunne had been calling for the footpath works to be pushed forward so there is a safe link between Ballinahinch and the village. Now, Wicklow County Council has secured funding of €250,000 for the works.

Cllr Dunne said: “This is great news. A lot of people have moved into the area in recent times but young families and children can’t walk safely to the village and have to step out onto the road, with vehicles whizzing by. The junction of the old Roundwood and Laragh Road is an accident just waiting to happen and these works should go a long way toward making the whole area safer for pedestrians.”

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is supplying the funding for the construction of a 2m wide footpath linking the section of footpath currently being constructed by the developer to the Main Street. Some initial works have been identified which will require land access and/or transfer of lands before construction works can commence.

Minister Simon Harris has also welcomed the funding.

He said: “I am delighted to learn that Wicklow County Council has secured funding for a new footpath to link Ballinahinch to Ashford village. This issue is a serious safety concern for local residents and again only this week I received reports of accidents at this location. I am delighted there has been significant progress and this safety measure for the residents of Ashford remains a priority for me.”