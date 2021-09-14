Wicklow

North Quay in Arklow to be closed for construction work

The Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant will be constructed on the old Wallboard Factory site. Photo; Irish Water Expand

Wicklow

Eimear Dodd

North Quay is to be temporarily closed to traffic to facilitate work on the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Wicklow County Council confirmed that it is proposing to close a stretch of the road from Monday, September  27 at 8 a.m. to Friday, December 17 at 7 p.m. 

The local authority said the road closure is needed to facilitate the construction of the sewerage network for the new Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will be built on the site of the old Wallboard Factory on the North Quay.

Drivers are advised to take an alternative route by turning right at Bridgewater Shopping Centre and Aldi, then right again at the roundabout onto Mill Road and then take another right onto North Quay.

