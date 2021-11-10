NORRI wants to restore Arklow's oyster reefs

Professor Anamarija Frankic speaking at the NORRI event at the Railway Tavern.

Arklow was once home to 90km oyster reefs and harvested 40 million oysters in 1863. Today, Ireland harvests about 2.1 million native oysters per year.

The reduction of oyster reefs is a worldwide phenomenon, 99 percent of oyster reefs globally have been lost in the past 150 years due to intensive human industrial harvesting and pollution.

Native Oyster Reef Restoration Ireland (NORRI) was founded by Professor Anamarija Frankic, a marine ecologists from the Universities of Boston and Zadar, and Stephen Kavanagh, Marine Health Foods CEO, to restore their historic beds.

On Friday October 22 at the Railway Tavern, NORRI, along with Seal Rescue Ireland and the Arklow Maritime Museum, held an information evening about the importance of of restoring native oyster reefs in Ireland.

There were four presentations on the evening, with Mr Kavanagh speaking about the importance of oyster restoration for the local economy and fisheries.

Professor Frankic provided examples of successful restored native oyster habitats in Boston and Wellfleet harbours and about the partnership between NORRI and EU Native Oyster Restoration Alliance (NORA).

She also emphasised the importance of integrative habitat restoration of oyster reefs and subaquatic vegetation like kelp, together with riparian freshwater systems, and marshes in estuaries.

Jim Rees, chairman of the Maritime Museum, spoke about the ancient and more recent history of Arklow’s oyster fisheries.

Melanie Croce, director of the Seal Rescue Ireland, explained the threats seals are facing, and how important they are in supporting biodiversity and local fisheries.

The event inspired more ideas about how to work together in restoring Avoca River and Arklow Harbour, reconnecting watersheds and coastal systems, and supporting local economies, fisheries, and ecotourism.

NORRI’s vision is to restore native oyster population and habitats in Arklow area, and establish a Living Labs in Arklow Harbour for research, education and outreach.

Councillor Peir Leonard, who was in attendance, would like to thank the NORRI team together with Arklow Maritime Museum and Seal Rescue Ireland for their fascinating educational event.

"Restoring our coastline will not happen without the passion and dedication of people like Stephen, Anamrija and Melanie. I looks forward to supporting the next stages of the project as it progresses and urge everyone to log onto the NORRI Facebook page to follow the journey as it unfolds,” Cllr Leonard said.