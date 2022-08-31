Nominees sought for Bray’s 2022 Endeavour Awards

The search is on for nominees for the 2022 Endeavour Awards. The Bray & District Chamber of Commerce is calling on the local community to recognise and celebrate individuals and community groups who have made an outstanding contribution to the town. The awards will return to an in-person event this year and were first presented by Bray & District Chamber of Commerce in 1981. The aim is to promote business and celebrate community activism with the awards designed to recognise and reward the normal, ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

Nominations from the public are sought for the following Categories: Person of the Year – presented to the individual who has contributed most to the town of Bray and its environs. Civic/Community – presented to the individual or voluntary organisation that has contributed significantly to community and civic life in Bray and District. Sports Achievement - presented to a team or individual that has achieved something extraordinary through sport. Lifetime Achievement - presented to an individual who has dedicated their life and time to something for many years and deserves to be recognised. Young achiever – Presented to someone under 21 years of age who has achieved something remarkable (in sport, academics, or arts). Customer Service Award - Presented to reward someone who works in the town and its environs and goes above and beyond the call of duty in their line of work.

Alongside the community awards, a number of business awards will be presented on the night. The chamber is asking for nominations for local businesses and local business initiatives to be considered by our adjudication panel.

Commenting on the launch of the search for the Endeavour Award nominees, Bray Chamber’s President Sarah Finnegan said: “The Endeavour Awards are a wonderful celebration of the best in our local community and Bray Chamber are delighted to organise them. It is so important that we hear from the people of Bray with their nominations as we know that there are great people doing extraordinary work locally who don’t seek recognition for themselves. From a business group perspective, Bray Chambers wants to hear about companies who are employing locally and are leading the way in terms of sustainability, community engagement, product development and strategic plans.”

Closing date for receipt of community nominations is noon Thursday Sept 22nd and nomination can be made online at www.braychamber.ie Nominations will also be accepted via email and post, once you include your contact details and state who you want to nominate and why you think they should win. Send nominations to Chamber House, 10 Prince of Wales Tce, Bray or info@braychamber.ie. All nominations received will be considered by the Awards Adjudication Panel, with the Awards themselves presented at an Awards Ceremony to be held in Mermaid Arts Centre on the 3rd of November. The business award finalists will be announced at the end of September.