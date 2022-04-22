‘No timeframe’ for Council vote on Bray bridge

No timeframe has been agreed for the next stage of the planning process for a major public transport bridge in Bray, Wicklow County Council has said.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said the project team working on the Bray Sustainable Transport Bridge would “consider the submissions which were received during the public consultation process” after An Bord Pleanala issued its determination that an environmental impact assessment report (EIAR) is not required for the project.

The proposed bridge and link road would provide a two-lane road and river crossing for public transport, cyclists and pedestrians. The bridge would also be designed to accommodate a potential extension of the Luas to Bray.

Major concerns have been raised about the impact of the bridge on the swan population, safety at Seapoint Court and building on the floodplain on the former golf club lands.

An Bord Pleanala determined that an EIAR is not necessary, concluding that the part eight planning process provides sufficient scope to Wicklow County Council to complete any assessments.

The part eight planning process has been suspended while An Bord Pleanala completed its deliberations. A public consultation was held in autumn 2021 about the proposed public transport bridge.

As part of the part eight process, a report will be prepared by the Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council which will recommend if the development should go ahead. This is then considered by elected members, who can vote to accept, reject or amend the proposal.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said “At this point in time it is not possible to determine the timeframe for bringing the Chief Executive’s Report on the submissions received to the elected members for consideration and decision”.

Meanwhile, representatives from the three community groups relating to Dargle floodplains, swans and Seapoint Court will host a public meeting on Zoom on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend, but advance registration is required by emailing savebray2021@gmail.com. A Zoom link will then be sent by organisers.