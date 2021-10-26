Wicklow

No remains found in the search for missing women

Gardai search a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob who disappeared over 20 years ago.
Deirdre Jacob disappeared in July 1998

Gardai search a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob who disappeared over 20 years ago.

Gardai search a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob who disappeared over 20 years ago.

Deirdre Jacob disappeared in July 1998

Deirdre Jacob disappeared in July 1998

Gardai search a wooded area of Brewel East, on the Kildare/Wicklow border for the remains of Deirdre Jacob who disappeared over 20 years ago.

The search of a site of a wooded area of interest in Co Kildare on the Kildare Wicklow border has now been completed. Nothing of evidential value to these investigations was recovered. The site had been searched as part of the investigation in missing women in Leinster.

An Garda Síochána continues to keep the families involved updated on the progress of these investigations.

While the search has been completed, Gardaí remain at the scene to complete necessary site works on these private lands.

During the course of the search the remnants of a previously undiscovered historical settlement were identified and the National Monuments Service have been notified.

