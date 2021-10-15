‘No masterplan’ yet for road leading to new Bray schools

Cllr Grace McManus and Deputy John Brady on the road to the new schools in Bray.

The school developer still owns and controls a road leading to the two new schools in Bray, Coláiste Ráithín and Ravenswell.

Cllr Grace McManus said at last Tuesday’s meeting of Bray Municipal District that she regularly receives representation regarding maintenance issues, and that it is being used as a rat run. She asked if there was any contact from the Department of Education, any update or a plan for interim measures.

District engineer Liam Bourke said that he has not been in touch with the department recently.

“We don’t have a master plan yet,” he said. Ballymore Homes has submitted plans for the east quarter of the site. “There’s no point in us taking in charge a road that could be dug up and changed. The developer controls that.”

He said that the junction at Ravenswell onto Castle Street has been close, with only one-way access to the temporary car park, to eliminate through-traffic. “It was only ever intended to be a temporary road with access for school traffic in the short term," he said.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr McManus and Deputy John Brady have called on all stakeholders with responsibility for the road that serves Colaiste Ráithín and Ravenswell schools on the old Bray Golf Club lands to work together to address issues along the road.

“Responsibility is being passed between Wicklow County Council, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, The National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) and Ballymore,” said Deputy Brady.

“I have been informed by the Minister for Education that the Public Private Partnership Company that was behind the construction of the two schools is responsible for the road. It was also stated that the PPP company remains responsible until such time as it is taken in charge by the relevant local authorities. Wicklow County Council, however, has informed Cllr McManus that Ballymore has plans to dig up much of the road to facilitate development of the land and has not agreed to initiate taking in charge the road,” he said.

“It is critical that the passing of the buck on responsibility for the road ends. All the key stakeholders must sit around the table and put a plan in place in addressing the road safety and maintenance issue on the road. Waiting for a number of years for Ballymore to develop the area simply isn’t an option, road safety can’t wait.”

Cllr McManus said: ‘You only need to take a walk down this road at school collection time to see how busy this road can get. It’s not hard to imagine the potential harmful impacts and serious implications of leaving this road unmanaged.”

She has called for measures to be taken to address all of the issues.

“While there may be future plans for the area, responsibility needs to be taken in the interim for the safety and maintenance issues there. It is not good enough to place school buildings and then leave the infrastructure around them below standard. It seems to me a serious conversation is needed, and a plan mapped out for the road urgently.”