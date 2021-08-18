No decision yet on Crooksling sale

Formal approval to move ahead with the sale of the Crooksling Nursing Home site has not given, the HSE has confirmed.

St Brigid’s Home in Brittas cared for many residents of west Wicklow before it closed its doors last year. In December, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly put the sales process for the site on hold pending a review.

A spokesperson for the HSE Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow Community Healthcare Organisation said the organisation ‘is briefing the Minister for Health on this matter prior to finalising proposals to offer the property for sale’.

They confirmed that ‘the position presently is that HSE Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow Community Healthcare continue to await formal approvals to progress the disposal of the Crooksling site’.

Last month, South Dublin County Council backed a motion from Fianna Fail Councillor Deirdre O’Donovan to preserve the zoning of the Crooksling site as a nursing home.

‘While the action group is working with the Minister for Health to put a plan in place, it was imperative to keep the zoning for the care of the elderly’, Cllr O’Donovan told this paper.

Blessington-based Cllr Gerry O’Neill confirmed that the action group is holding meetings and intend to make suggestions for the use of the Crooksling site to the Health Minister.

‘I’m happy that the HSE and the Minister are looking at Crooksling in a different light and realise it should continue to provide care,’ Cllr O’Neill said.

Separately, Sinn Fein Deputy John Brady said unanswered questions remain about the HSE’s decision to shut Crooksling last year and move residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Brady made his comments during a Dail debate on a Sinn Fein motion calling for a national inquiry into deaths in nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic in July.

Speaking in the Dail on July 13, Deputy Brady said it was revealed last summer that there had been 43 deaths at six different nursing homes across the county.

‘Those included the deaths of 24 people in Bray, with ten people passing away in just one nursing home in the town. Twelve people lost their lives in St. Brigid’s nursing home in Crooksling, on the border between Dublin and west Wicklow. Another seven people died in nursing homes in the rest of the county. That is a total of 43 deaths in nursing homes in Wicklow in the first few months of the pandemic.

‘The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in a nursing home in Ireland was on March 13, 2020. On March 23, the first resident at Crooksling tested positive for Covid-19. Despite this, the HSE seemed to fast-track pre-existing plans to close the public nursing home. 46 of the residents were transferred to Tymon North nursing home in Tallaght, two residents were moved to Baltinglass Hospital and one resident was moved to the Maynooth community care centre. The transfer of those residents happened while eight of them were awaiting test results for the virus. 12 of those residents died and 34 members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.’

Deputy Brady said questions remained unanswered about ‘why these residents were moved in the midst of a serious outbreak in the facility and what impact the move had on the spread of the virus’.

The Dail passed the motion calling for a national inquiry into deaths in nursing homes during the Covid-19 pandemic.