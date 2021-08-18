Wicklow

No decision yet on Crooksling sale

Wicklow

Eimear Dodd

Formal approval to move ahead with the sale of the Crooksling Nursing Home site has not given, the HSE has confirmed.

St Brigid’s Home in Brittas cared for many residents of west Wicklow before it closed its doors last year. In December, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly put the sales process for the site on hold pending a review. 

A spokesperson for the HSE Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow Community Healthcare Organisation said the organisation ‘is briefing the Minister for Health on this matter prior to finalising proposals to offer the property for sale’.

