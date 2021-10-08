No decision made yet on charges at Wicklow County Council recycling centres

No decision has been made about the possible introduction of charges at council-managed recycling centres in the county.

Cllr Mary Kavanagh (Ind) raised the issue of the ongoing review of the county's recycling centres during the October meeting of Wicklow County Council. She described the possibility that charges could be introduced as "very dispiriting”, noting that people were being encouraged to recycle, but the change could affect their behaviour.

“People will no longer bother. We will see more illegal dumping,” she said, adding that more waste may also be sent to landfill.

Cllr Kavanagh asked if people would still be able to access free services such electrical goods and clothes recycling that are located at the county's recycling centres, if charges are introduced.

"I don’t want to see people becoming sacrificial lambs. I fear this could be the thin edge of a wedge. The small fee will go up and the service will be privatised,” she said.

Frank Curran, Wicklow County Council Chief Executive. confirmed that a review of the county's recycling centres is under way. He said they are in need of “significant investment”, but no decision had been made about the introduction of charges at the county's recycling centres.