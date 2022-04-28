No DART service to Bray or Greystones over May Bank Holiday weekend

DART services are suspended between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones from April 30 to May 2 inclusive.

Iarnród Éireann have announced that planned engineering works this weekend will mean there is no service on the DART between Dun Laoghaire and Greystones from Saturday to Monday.

Much like over Easter weekend in April, Sandycove & Glasthule, Glenageary, Dalkey, Killiney, Shankill and Bray DART stations will be closed for train services.

Iarnród Éireann advise passengers that rail tickets are valid on Dublin Bus and GoAhead services to/from areas affected, and that DART services are operating between Malahide/Howth and Dun Laoghaire.

Additionally Dublin to Rosslare Europort services will operate with bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Greystones.

Iarnród Éireann wishers to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works.