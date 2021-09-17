No Dart or train service between Greystones and Dun Laoghaire for two weekends

There will be no trains or Dart services this weekend or next weekend between Greystones and Dun Laoghaire.

This is due to engineering works taking place on the line.

The dates in question are Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, and Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26.

Dart services will only run from Dun Laoghaire to Malahide/Howth.

Sandycove & Glasthule, Glenageary, Dalkey, Killiney, Shankill and Bray DART stations will be closed.

Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland will accept valid rail tickets for travel within the affected area and the city centre.