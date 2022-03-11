Nine Wicklow schools to benefit from major expansion of DEIS programme

Nine Wicklow schools are set to benefit from the first major expansion of the DEIS programme in five years.

The Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme gives schools access to targeted support to address educational disadvantage, and from September 2022 nine schools in Wicklow will receive this benefit.

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD expressed his ‘delight’ at the news, saying: “This is the first time since 2017 the DEIS programme is being significantly expanded.

“From September 2022 these Wicklow schools can avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage, including additional classroom teaching posts, home school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme.

“The investment announced by the government is the largest-ever single investment in the DEIS programme and the addition of 310 new schools nationally.

"Our education system rightly places a strong emphasis on equal opportunity for everyone, no matter their background, and this is something as Minister for Further and Higher Education I prioritise.”

He added: “I want to congratulate the nine schools included in the expanded programme and they can continue to count on my wholehearted support.”

The Wicklow Schools included in the expansions are All Saints National School, Carnew, Scoil Naomh Mhuire Stratford-on-Slaney, Carnew National School, Padraig Naofa National School, Wicklow Town, Clochar Mhuire National School, Rathdrum,Rathdrum Boys National School, St John's Senior School, Arklow, St Michael's and St Peter's Junior School, Arklow and St Coen's National School, Rathnew.