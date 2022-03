Night time road works are to take place on the N11 Northbound at Junction 9/Glenview, it has been confirmed.

Wicklow County Council said night time road works and traffic management will be in place at Junction 9/Glenview between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

Road users are advised that the N11 Junction 9 Northbound Merge will be diverted via N11 Junction 10/Delgany.

The works are taking place over two nights and diversions were also in place on Monday, March 28.