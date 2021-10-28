Night-time road works to take place on N11

Night-time road works are to take place on the new N11 parallel service road at Kilmacanogue on Thursday, October 28.

Wicklow County Council said the works will take place between 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 and 6 a.m. on Friday, October 29. The new auxiliary lane between Junction 7/Bray South and Junction 8/Kilmacanogue on the N11 southbound carriageway will be closed for the duration of these night-time works.

During this time, diversions will be in place for road users. Southbound traffic looking to exit the N11 at Junction 8/Kilmacanogue will be diverted along N11 southbound to Junction 9Glen of the Downs to exit and join the N11 northbound back to exit at Junction 8/Kilmacanaogue.