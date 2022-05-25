Wicklow

Newtownmountkennedy retailers rail at surprise plan to half parking spaces in town

They had already objected to plans based on the belief that these included reducing car parking by 36 per cent on the Main Street. But a recent meeting with Wicklow County Council revealed that the works would actually cut parking in half.

Newtown traders opposed to the plans; Gavin and Eugene O'Toole of Eugene's Day Today, residents Betty and David Hamilton, Jackie Sherry and Linda O'Connor of Bunter's Coffee Shop. Expand

Myles Buchanan

TRADERS in Newtownmountkennedy have been voicing their anger at revised plans for Main Street which will see the number of car parking spaces in the village reduced from 74 to 37.

O’Connor Sutton Cronin Consultants Engineers are carrying out the Part 8 Refurbishment Project, which will include improvements to the existing Main Street and adjoining local roads, the signalisation of junctions to improve traffic arrangements and measures to improve pedestrian/cyclists accessibility and public realm area.

