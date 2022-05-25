Newtownmountkennedy retailers rail at surprise plan to half parking spaces in town

TRADERS in Newtownmountkennedy have been voicing their anger at revised plans for Main Street which will see the number of car parking spaces in the village reduced from 74 to 37.

O’Connor Sutton Cronin Consultants Engineers are carrying out the Part 8 Refurbishment Project, which will include improvements to the existing Main Street and adjoining local roads, the signalisation of junctions to improve traffic arrangements and measures to improve pedestrian/cyclists accessibility and public realm area.

Wicklow County Council held a public information event in the Parkview Hotel on Wednesday evening, where public drawings of the plans were on display. Members of the public were also able to speak directly to both consultants and road engineers about the project.

Gavin O’Toole of Eugene’s DayToday shop was in attendance and was shocked to hear that the number of proposed parking spaces has been reduced further.

“I wasn’t too impressed with what I heard,” said Gavin.

“The parking situation is what is causing the biggest problem. We currently have 74 parking spaces in Newtown, and the initial plan was to reduce the number of parking spaces to 47. Now, in the revised plan, they are very kindly talking about reducing the number of parking spaces further to 37.

"Parking is what we are crying out for in Newtown, and now they are going to provide even less spaces. It’s not what we were expecting, if anything we need more parking spaces, not less. Even the 74 spaces we have now aren’t enough, never mind cutting it further.

“We see customers driving away from our premises because they can’t find anywhere to park. You have quite a lot of residents living on Main Street now and they need somewhere to park too, which cuts down on the amount of parking spaces available for shoppers.

“The only positive thing I could see from the revised plans is they have decided not to install traffic lights at the Kilcoole Road end of the village, which is to be welcomed.”

David Murray of Patrick Murray and Son Funeral Directors also firmly believes that Newtownmountkennedy needs more parking spaces, not less.

“These plans will just drive business out of Newtown altogether,” said David.

“20 to 30 per cent of the parking spaces are taken up early in the morning by people getting the 133 bus and heading to Dublin. You could have up to 20 cars parked all day while the owners commute to Dublin by bus, which means there are only a limited amount of parking spaces available for the rest of the day. To cut the number of parking spaces further would just be disastrous.

“It’s ridiculous and I would love to know who is behind all of this. There is already a lack of parking spaces in Newtown, so the idea of cutting the numbers even further flies in the face of common sense.”

Cllr John Snell also attended Wednesday’s information event, and was impressed by the large attendance.

“Some changes have been made to the original plan. The perpendicular parking is gone and there will be four electric vehicle charging bays, two on Main Street and two beside the Town House. The traffic lights at the Kilcoole turn are gone, which is good news as the planned three sets of traffic lights on Main Street was something most people felt was unnecessary.

“The two south-bound bus stops will be set off the road, while the two northbound bus stops currently out on the road will remain so.”

Cllr Snell is also pressing Wicklow County Council to explore the possibility of using a Council site to help alleviate the parking issues in Newtown.

“I know some businesses would like to see more parking. The site has been earmarked for a library for quite some time now, but that’s simply isn’t going to happen. It would be an ideal location for a park and ride and car parking facility. It’s outside the remit of the consultants but it’s something I will pushing the Council to explore.”

Gavin O’Toole thinks the provision of such a service could help local retailers get on board for the rest of the proposed plans.

He said: “I think we would all be in favour of that. That could be a real deal breaker and I think you would see us all back down if that was provided. It would want to be carried out beforehand however, as I could see those plans being put on the back burner if the refurbishment project has already been carried out.”