Newtownmountkennedy man will have his picture of a waterfall on charity greeting card

This image by Daniel Anderson will be included on the TUH greeting cards.

AN image of a waterfall by Newtownmountkennedy man, Daniel Anderson, has been chosen for production as cards which will be sold to raise funds for the Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) arts and health programme.

All the images on the greeting cards were created by TUH staff.

They launched their Cards Created by You project in 2020, with over 65 submissions from staff using varied artistic mediums such as photography, painting and drawing. Many of the images featured in an exhibition held on Hospital Street at TUH. A judging panel were also left with the difficult choice of selecting 18 images to feature as greeting cards.

Among the winning images was one of the waterfall submitted by Daniel Anderson, who is a native of Newtownmountkennedy and works in the Microbiology Lab at TUH.