Newly-bereaved parents invited to Newtown support group meeting

Anam Cara, a national organisation supporting bereaved parents, will host one of its monthly support meetings in The Parkview in Newtownmountkennedy on Monday, March 21.

The organisation holds 13 face-to-face meetings across the country every month. Every parent present at the meeting have many things in common, however the most significant being, the loss of a child.

Taking that first step to attend a meeting can, in many cases, be the toughest. But every bereaved parent who attends has made that first step. It may have been last month, last year or some still come along five years later - there is no time limit on how long you can attend.

All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.

Registration is not required to attend the meeting on March 21, just turn up before 7:15p.m. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the Wicklow area and surrounds to attend.

For further information on the event, Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 288 8888 or by email info@anamcara.ie