Newcastle squirrel snap finalist in national competition

Damselfly by Robbie O’ Leary, taken at the National Botanic Gardens, Kilmacurragh.

A stunning photo of a red squirrel taken in Newcastle has been selected as a finalist for a national competition.

Jimmy O’Donnell's photo of a red squirrel is one of 12 finalists for the ‘RTÉ Eye on Nature Photography Competition’.

The photo of the inquisitive squirrel is part of an online gallery of the 12 finalists' photographs along with a further eight runner-up images.

Robbie O’Leary’s photo of a damselfly at the National Botanic Gardens, Kilmacurragh, was named as one of the runner-ups.

RTÉ and the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland with the Office of Public Works launched the 2022 competition in January 2022 on ‘Mooney Goes Wild’ on RTÉ Radio 1 and ‘Today’ on RTÉ One. The competition celebrates the flora and fauna of the island and received over 3,000 entries.

The judging panel is Director of National Botanic Gardens Dr Matthew Jebb, award-winning filmmaker Anne Sommerfield and award-winning wildlife photographer Mike Brown.

Broadcaster Derek Mooney said: "Most of us only ever catch a fleeting glimpse of wildlife. The beauty of these twelve finalists’ photographs is that they enable us to enjoy that moment over and over.”

An exhibition of the images is expected to travel to OPW sites across the country.