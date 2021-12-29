New Year’s Day charity sea swim in Bray postponed

The annual New Year’s Day Bray charity sea swim has been postponed, it has been confirmed.

The Bray Lions Club took the decision to postpone the popular event following the recent sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

Joe Codyre, president of Bray Lions Club said: “We had carefully planned the sea swim to be safe for participants and spectators, but events of recent days have dramatically changed the environment. We are acutely conscious of the rise in Covid-19 case numbers and the rapidity of transmission of the virus.

“Additionally many of our volunteers are isolating, having contracted the virus or as close contacts. Adverse weather forecast for Bray on New Year’s Day has also been a factor. In the light of these developments, and in the interests of all our swimmers and supporters, we have taken the decision to postpone the sea swim.”

Mr Codyre said the local Lions will examine if it might be possible to hold the charity swim during 2022.

“Meanwhile we thank all those who have helped with the organisation of the event. Bray Lions Club will continue to support local charities and causes and we wish to sincerely thanks the people of Bray who supported our recent fund-raising activities.”