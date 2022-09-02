New Wicklow town library celebrates first birthday after nearly 90,000 visits

Pictured is Phyllis Farrell who was the first borrower through the door on 31st August 2021, with library staff Siobhan Jameson and Cara Harper.

Ann Aghan celebrating the first anniversary of the opening of the library in Wicklow town.

Staff members celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of the Library in Wicklow town.

PATRONS and staff celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of the new library in Wicklow town on Wednesday, with close to 90,000 visitors passing through the doors in its first year of operation.

Regular library goers were treated to refreshments while the Wicklow Ukulele Players provided the entertainment, playing a host of well-known songs.

Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, Brian Gleeson, said: “We’re excited about what the future holds in Wicklow Town Library; from welcoming new patrons and visitors to highlighting and expanding on what the building already offers.”

The 1,234 square metre building is spread out over six floors providing modern library facilities, including a children’s library and a general reading area, adult borrowing area, study area and public access to technology and teenage library in addition to an exhibition space. There is also a dedicated community room which local groups can use for meetings and other activities.

It is also home to Wicklow County Council Archives and to the County Local Studies library.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, commented: “The new library is a vital building in the heart of Wicklow Town and has been embraced locally with over 3,000 current members who enjoy free access to books, Wi-Fi and the internet and an environment to explore and learn”.

The library is part of the ‘My Open Library’ initiative which allows users access to the building from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., 365 days a year. This same service is also available in Arklow Library.