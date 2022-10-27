New Wendy platform may have to be purchased for Wicklow Harbour

The Wendy is placed out by the North Pier each summer.

WICKLOW Municipal District will give consideration towards purchasing a new Wendy raft for Wicklow Harbour.

The Wendy is deployed near the pier during each swimming season and is particularly popular with youngsters during the summer months.

The Wendy remains is still based in the harbour and Cllr Mary Kavanagh requested that it be taken in before the weather gets any rougher.

She said: “The Wendy needs to be brought back in before the weather gets too bad and it gets all broken up. I met some people from west Wicklow who were bringing their kids to the Wendy. I also met people from Greystones coming down, because there was an issue with kids jumping off the harbour in Greystones. They think it’s a great facility.

“It went out late in August, when it really should have gone out in June. If the Wendy requires any work carried out to it, then it should be done early so it’s ready to be deployed back out in the harbour for the summer.”

Cllr Irene Winters stated: “It was late being put out because there was so much work needed on it. We may need to look at buying a new Wendy.”

District Administrator Joan Sinnott said she had inquired about the possibility of purchasing a new Wendy, which may be able to be left in the harbour all year round.