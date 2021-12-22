The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Shoreline Greystones will continue to offer clinics over the Christmas season and will be operating a trial online booking system on Thursday and Friday.

While the centre will not be open on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day, the HSE has said it will offer booster walk-in clinics for people aged 40 and over during the festive period.

The centre will be open for walk-in appointments from 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22; from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Thursday, December 23.

On Christmas Eve, the Shoreline Leisure vaccination centre will be open from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The HSE confirmed that Shoreline would be trialling a new online booking system for Covid boosteres with a limited number of appointments available on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24 via covid19booster.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/availability/

Clinics will resume on Monday, December 27, at 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The vaccination centre will also be open on Tuesday, December 28 from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

The HSE said there are currently no scheduled clinics for healthcare workers or for first and second Covid vaccination doses at the Shoreline vaccination centre. The organisation encouraged anyone who wished to book an appointment to do so on their website.

The HSE said it would provide updates on waiting times for an appointment on its social media channels.