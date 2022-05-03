New Treaty officially opened

Karen Downey, Brendan martin and Orlaith McBride at the official opening of "The Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives" exhibition in the Library, Wicklow Town

Mary Flynn and Joan Sinnott at the official opening of "The Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives" exhibition in the Library, Wicklow Town

Brian Gleeson, Senator Patrick Casey and Cllr Gerry O'Neill at the official opening of "The Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives" exhibition in the Library, Wicklow Town

Kevin and Eleanor Lee from Carnew at the official opening of "The Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives" exhibition in the Library, Wicklow Town

John Goodman and Lisa Dolan at the official opening of "The Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives" exhibition in the Library, Wicklow Town

Brendan Martin and Cllr Rory O'Connor at the official opening of "The Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives" exhibition in the Library, Wicklow Town

Siobhan Jameson, Lisa Dolan, Karen Downey, Zoe Reid, Brendan Martin, Brian Gleeson, Michael Nicholson, Orlaith McBride, Cllr Gail Dunne, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Shay Cullen, Gerlanda Maniglia and Geraldine Colvin at the official opening of "The Treaty 1921: Records from the Archives" exhibition in the Library, Wicklow Town

A major exhibition on The Treaty of 1921 in Wicklow Town Library & Archives was formally opened on Monday, April 25 by the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, along with Cllr Gail Dunne, Wicklow Municipal District; Chief Executive, Brian Gleeson and Director of the National Archives, Orlaith McBride.

The papers of Wicklow's Robert Childers Barton, who was one of the plenipotentiaries of the Treaty, will also feature in the exhibition, as well as other local records from the Wicklow County Archives collections. The Military Archives has also kindly loaned items from their collections for the Wicklow exhibition.

To mark the exhibition coming to Wicklow, a series of public talks will take place in County Buildings, commencing with a talk by Dublin City Historian-in-Residence, Dr Cormac Moore on the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Talks can be booked on Eventbrite or by contacting Wicklow Library on 0404-67025.

‘The Treaty, 1921: Records from the Archives’ has been developed in partnership with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Royal Irish Academy, the National Library of Ireland with records from the collections of the Military Archives and University College Dublin Archives.

It runs in Wicklow Library until May 17.