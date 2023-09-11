New Sing in Wicklow website offers support for local choirs

The ‘Sing in Wicklow’ award offers supports to choirs to take part in workshops, recruit new members and purchase instruments.

WICKLOW County Arts Office has launched a new website and funding award as part of ‘Sing in Wicklow’ which aims to support local choir groups.

The ability to sing is innate within us and, regardless of tone, with a little guidance and practice, the singing voice can improve dramatically. Singing in a group has many well evidenced, life-enhancing benefits that include improved physical, mental, social and emotional health and wellbeing. Collective singing enables people of all ages and abilities to join together and create something special.

In 2018, with the support of Creative Ireland, Wicklow County Arts Office explored the mechanisms needed to support the development of choral music in the county. Following a comprehensive consultation process with Strategic Consultant and specialist Katherine Zeserson, and the involvement of 18 choirs of varying age groups and genres, the Choral Activation Strategy was published in 2019.

Key priorities of the Strategy include the creation of a countywide choral network and the advancement of choral music practitioners and singers.

To support the delivery of these key priorities, Wicklow County Arts Office is pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Sing in Wicklow’ website and funding award. The website aims to provide a base for all Wicklow choirs, not only to help the choirs promote their work, events and achievements but also to recruit new members and support a countywide choral network.

The ‘Sing in Wicklow’ award aims to support choirs across the county to participate in workshops and choir competitions, facilitate inter-choir collaborations such as performances, peer-learning and networking, recruit new members and purchase essential equipment and instruments.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, welcomed the launch of the ‘Sing in Wicklow’ website and urged more Wicklow Choirs and singing enthusiasts to sign up and get involved.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Emer Gorman, said she was grateful for the continued support of Creative Ireland which has enabled the Wicklow County Arts Office to invest in choral music in the county.

The deadline for submissions of applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, September 29.