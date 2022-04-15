New signs installed in Bray to raise awareness of mental health

Darren Hicks, Collette Ghith, Desi O'Toole, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, David Forde, District Administrator with the new Community Reaches Out signs which will be installed in Bray.

New signs have been installed in Bray to raise awareness of the support and mental health advice available to residents of the town.

Bray Municipal District and Bray Community Reaches Out have worked together to develop the new signage, which is designed to raise awareness and provide information on mental health supports.

Community Reaches Out representative Desi O’Toole, said: “This organisation was set up to support the work being done in our community on suicide awareness and raise awareness of the support and services available to the people of Bray”.

The signs include positive messaging. They also provide details about the social channels where information about suicide awareness and improving mental health can be found. These new signs are set to be erected at locations throughout the Bray Municipal District.

The signs were recently launched at Bray Seafront.

The Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District Councillor Aoife Flynn Kennedy said: “We want to promote positive mental health in the local community and we believe that looking after your mental health is just as important as looking after your physical health. The placement of the signs throughout Bray is a positive step in collectively looking after for the mental health of our community.”