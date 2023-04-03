New role for Wicklow TD as Sinn Féin announces reshuffle ‘to lead party into next General Election’

Wicklow TD John Brady has been appointed to the Sinn Féin Youth and Integration porfolio, following party leader Mary Lou McDonald’s reshuffle of her frontbench team.

"Youth and Integration need a standalone focus,” Ms McDonald said, “and John Brady will bring his considerable knowledge of these areas to this brief.”

Matt Carthy moves to Foreign Affairs and Defence, the role previously held by Mr Brady.

“This is the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next General Election,” Ms McDonald added, “a team full of talent, experience and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver; a team that is ready to deliver change in government.

“As we enter the last quarter of this government, it is clear that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are out of ideas and out of ambition. The longer they remain in office the more damage they will do. That is why we need change and a General Election as soon as possible.”

Ms McDonald has made 10 changes as part of her reshuffle, though housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin and health spokesperson David Cullinane will remain in the same positions.