New reports record 9pc rise in house prices in Wicklow

People looking to buy a home in Wicklow are continuing to face rising house prices, according to separate reports on the county's housing market.

New reports by MyHome.ie and Daft.ie show that average house prices in Wicklow have risen by over 9 per cent over the last 12 months.

A survey by Real Estate Alliance (REA) records that the price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Wicklow rose by 3.5 per cent to €354,000 in the last three months.

The MyHome.ie analysis found that the median asking price listed on the site for a house in Wicklow was up by 9.49 per cent to €375,000 for the year to the first quarter of 2022.

Nationally, the average asking price was €278,076 on the site.

The asking price of an average two-bed apartment in Wicklow was €275,000, an increase of 1.85 per cent on the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, the average price for a four-bed house in the county rocketed by over 10 per cent year-on-year to €475,000.

The site had 11,233 properties listed nationwide during the first quarter of 2022, up from 10,918 for the same period in 2021.

Meanwhile, Daft.ie’s latest quarterly report records the average house price in Wicklow is €394,435, a year-on-year change of 9 per cent.

The average price for a four-bed bungalow in Wicklow increased by 2.4 per cent to €558,000 while the average price of a one-bed apartment was €161,000.

Just over 10,000 homes were available to buy on March 1 on Daft.ie. Nationally, the average price was €299,093.

The REA Average House Price Index for the first quarter of 2022 found that the average time taken to sell is three weeks. The report included a breakdown of house prices in towns across Wicklow.

Prices in Bray rose by 5.1 per cent to €415,000 this quarter, while Wicklow town saw a 5.4 per cent increase to €390,000 over the past three months.

“Wicklow Town has seen a significant increase in achieved prices in the last three months, and this is mainly due to the lack of supply of housing in the second-hand market,” said Matt Forkin of REA Forkin, Wicklow.

“Although more new homes are being released to the market than there were in Quarter one 2021, the new homes supply is nowhere close to meeting the level of demand from the market.

“Bray has seen a steady increase in achieved prices over the last three months, and for the most part this is due to lack of supply of suitable family homes in the market.

“Few new homes are planned for the town so the vast majority of housing supply has to come from the second hand market.”

Prices in Blessington saw a 1.4 per cent increase this quarter to €335,000, while Baltinglass prices rose 2.1 per cent to €240,000.

“Supply of property remains a problem for intended purchasers in preferred areas and those buyers are beginning to accept more outlying areas like Baltinglass because of such shortage in higher demand areas,” said Simon Murphy of REA Murphy Baltinglass and Blessington.