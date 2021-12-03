New replacement builds and extensions for five Garden County schools

FIVE large secondary schools in County Wicklow will progress new building projects from next year.

Coláiste Bhríde, Arklow CBS, Coláiste Chraobh Abhann, St Kevin’s Community College and Avondale Community College will all progress to the tender stage for construction in 2022.

Coláiste Bhríde in Carnew, will get a new build replacement school including a four classroom base for children with special educational needs.

A new build replacement school including a two classroom base for children with special educational needs is planned for Arklow CBS.

Proposed works at Coláiste Chraobh Abhann in Kilcoole consists of an extension to existing school including a four classroom base for children with special educational needs.

An extension to the existing school is planned for St Kevin’s Community College in Dunlavin, including a 4 classroom base for children with special educational needs.

Avondale Community College, Rathdrum - 1000 students - An extension and refurbishment of the existing Avondale Community College school is also planned and will include a four classroom base for children with special educational needs.

Senator Pat Casey has welcomed Education Minister Norma Foley’s announcement, made on Friday.

He said; “I have worked closely with Minister Foley and her team to ensure that these vital School Building Projects proceed as quickly as possible. This will allow state of the art education facilities for over 4,500 secondary school students, their teachers and the families and communities they serve. Many of these school communities have been waiting years for these projects and I am delighted that I have been able to work with Government to ensure their delivery.

“I also welcome that all projects will involve significant special educational needs rooms which will provide crucial facilities for those students with additional requirements and will allow families to send those students to local schools with their friends and classmates. I will continue to work with Minister Foley and the School Boards of Management to ensure that this projects proceed speedily through the tender system to begin construction as soon as possible.”