New Rathdrum Girl Guides unit provides alternative for personal growth

The impassioned founders of the newly formed Rathdrum Girl Guides unit have proclaimed that their personal mission is to provide the girls and young women in the region with the same platform for growth that they were afforded.

Guide leaders Emma Carter, Emilia Finnarty and Leah Byrne from Wicklow town established the Rathdrum Girl Guides three months ago after noticing a distinct lack of girl guide units in the area and promptly set about making their plans.

The unit they created currently caters to girls aged 4 to 12-years-old, which include the Cygnets (4 to 7), Brigin’s (7 to 10) and Guides (10 to 14), but the leaders hope to incorporate the older Rangers (14 to 18) in the near future.

As life-long members of the Catholic Guides of Ireland, one of the two main girl guide organisations in Ireland alongside Irish Girl Guides, the three high-spirited ladies say that they will endeavour to accommodate as many age groups and interests as possible.

“We all started out in girl guides when we were about seven years of age, in the unit there in Wicklow Town,” Emma said. “We eventually moved out to Rathnew with two of the other leaders and a unit was set up there.

“We were helping out there from around the time we were in transition year, as part of the Gaisce President’s award, and ever since then we’ve helped out at the meetings. Guides has always been a really big part of our lives.

“In 2021 we had the opportunity to start our leader training and, back in May 2022, we were appointed official leaders. As leaders we’re all trained in first aid, child protection awareness and we’re all garda vetted.

“There was always a need or a want for another girl guides unit in Co Wicklow, so we took it upon ourselves to go and look and see where exactly there was a need for one,” Emma continued. “We looked in Bray, Newtownmountkennedy and Rathdrum, and figured out that the latter had a real need for a girl guides unit.

“There were talks of this for a few years, but it was only last year that it was really put in motion and we tried to find a venue. Over the summer we went to Rathdrum and, thank God, we eventually found the rugby club to host it.”

“Thankfully for us, the two leaders there came up through the guides with us in Rathnew, who are two of the national officers in the organisation, are still close by. So it’s going to be great to have their expertise and experience to call on as we go forward.”

Emma went on to explain that the guides has meant so much to her and her fellow unit leaders, both as girls and as young women, that they felt compelled to provide the same personal development opportunities for the next generation. She said that it’s of vital importance that girls of all interests have a platform for improvement, no matter what their interests may be.

“It’s the greatest opportunity that all of us ever had in our youth, that’s for sure,” Emma said proudly. “Like many of us, not everyone is into mainstream sports or athletics. I was never into them when I was younger, and guides gave me the opportunity to join a group activity where I really felt like I was part of something bigger than myself.

“It gives girls the opportunity to grow and become better versions of themselves. We offer all sorts of training and outdoor skills. We do all sorts, like hand crafts, arts and crafts – anything you can think of. It’s very creative.

“More than anything, it’s all about building communication skills and friendships, through camping and hiking together. Then there are the different international and national events, which give the girls opportunities to meet new friends outside of their regular circles. A chance to broaden their horizons. In essence, though these experiences, they’re learning life skills.

“I can speak for the other girls when I say that we really benefited from going to these events hen we were younger. Making friends with people from outside Wicklow and abroad, bringing that global aspect to it, it really opened our eyes.”

Along with their own initiatives, Emma, Emilia and Leah also hope to incorporate a number of programs prescribed by the Catholic Guides of Ireland.

These include programs that promote mental health awareness and anti-bullying, as well as visits to see the inner workings of Wicklow’s Fire, Lifeboat and emergency service stations.

“We had our first proper meeting in the Rathdrum Rugby club in November,” Emma said. “We had a great turnout and have gained some more members in weeks since, from Rathdrum and the surrounding areas. We hope to attract girls from across the region, in Laragh, Roundwood and Glendalough

“We will be attending some upcoming national events for the different age groups in 2023, so why not give it a shot. We are going to be attending back to our meetings on the 20th of January if any more girls would be of interest.

The Rathdrum Girl Guides meet every Friday evening (starting from January 20) at the Rathdrum Rugby Club, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages, or email: rathdrumgirlguides@gmail.com