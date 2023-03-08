New project aims to help Wicklow families cope with first responders’ trauma

Bringing home the stresses and traumas of the job can place a huge strain on the families and friends of Wicklow’s first responders. A new project called HUGS@Home aims to better equip them to support their heroes, by training them in the art of ‘HUGS’: Hearing, Understanding, Guiding and Supporting.

Spearheaded by a team of RCSI researchers and former first responders, the programme hopes to raise awareness of the impacts of stress and trauma on first responders and their families, through a series of training courses and intervention days – the next of which will take place at RCSI in Dublin, on March 13 and 14.

One of the key figures in the programme’s development was RCSI Simulation Education Researcher and former fireman Brian Doyle. Originally from Ballinteer in south Dublin, Brian served most of his 28-year career with the Dun Laoghaire Fire Brigade.

An avid sea swimmer and popular member of Wicklow Swimming Club, Brian moved down to Arklow in 1999 and was immediately struck by the sheer quantity and quality of its dedicated first responder community.

Outlining his colleagues’ vision for the country-wide HUGS@Home project, Brian said that the families of Wicklow’s first responders are special people, whose “huge personal sacrifices” go largely unrecognised.

“You only have to look at what happened at Wexford General Hospital there recently, and the amount of people that responded, to know just how many first responders there are in this part of the world,” Brian said proudly.

“What I would say about Wicklow in particular is, as one of the satellite counties for Dublin, it is extremely important to the region. There are a huge amount of first responders who work in Dublin are living in Wicklow – I was one of them myself.

“Then of course there are the countless volunteers that work locally in Wicklow. There are so many fantastic community-based organisations and individuals the length and breadth of the county, with dedicated people like the Arklow First Responders and ambulance service right here on my doorstep.

“Whether you’re part-time or full-time, it’s all the same. Wicklow’s first responders experience the same traumas and go through the same challenges dealing with the aftermath. Their families and loved ones share the burden of that pain too, along with all the stresses and strains that come with it.

“Our aim with HUGS@Home is to help Wicklow families cope with all of that, using a programme that has been informed by family members, first responders and organisational representatives who have lived and experienced the same stresses and traumas. They were not test subjects, but rather participants who stand to benefit from the research.”

Inspired by the traumas they experienced in the service, Brian and a group of his colleagues came up with the concept for HUGS@Home after a family night they had organised for Dublin Fire Brigade.

The idea was extremely well-received and grew from there, with Bryan and his team of researchers committing most of last year to the analyses of the issue. Informed by their respective traumas, the

former first responders set about designing the tools that will hopefully empower families across the Garden County for generations to come.

“Myself and Michelle O’Toolee – another person on the team here – are both firefighter/paramedics and are both involved in critical incident stress management within Dublin Fire Brigade. So, that’s where our interest in helping first responders and their families really comes from.

“After doing a bit of research within the Fire Brigade, we found that family members experience a lot of the same stress that volunteers bring home. They’re the main emotional supports that first responders have, but sometimes it can be hard to pinpoint the root of the problem.

“It’s a very natural thing to react when you’re exposed to trauma. What we always say is: having a reaction is the normal thing, the event was the abnormal thing.

“These traumas can manifest themselves though the first responder’s behaviour. They could be irritable, not sleeping, having mood swings or just generally feel off and distant. I even know myself, from the incidents and action I would have seen over the years, I’ve certainly brought a lot of that home to my family.

“Very early on in my career, I was involved in my first fatality at a fire. I burst in the door and saw the body of the young woman in the fire, so I quickly to put it out while my colleagues brought her outside.

“At a fire, when you have all the flames extinguished and everything under control, you do something called ‘damping down’, where you make sure there are no hot spots left and remove a lot of the debris from the property.

“While we were going through the building I spotted a photograph of the woman that had died. She was a bright, smiley young woman, no more than 24 or 25 years-old. She had her whole life ahead of her. In that moment, putting a face to the body I had seen earlier, it hit me like ton of bricks.

“I didn’t realise it at the time but, about two weeks later my wife sat me down and asked me what was wrong,” Brian recalled. “It was quite a busy household at the time, as we were just after having a baby. I was being very ratty all the time, acting totally out of character and I wasn’t sleeping well.

“My wife picked up on it, sat me down and we talked it out. After a while, we traced it all back to the day of that fire. It was only then that I realised just how difficult I was being around the house and how much the work was impacting my family.

“Now, at that time, there was no such thing as stress management in the Fire Brigade. It was very much the case that you left all that stuff in your locker when you came in, and then brought it home with you when your shift was over. Thankfully, that changed over the following years, with more supports introduced in Dublin Fire Brigade and first responder circles across Ireland.

“We want HUGS@Home to add to the fine work that has already been done, so that Wicklow families can develop their listening skills, see the signs of trauma and address them at an early stage.”

Asked if he had a message for Wicklow’s first responders and their families, Brian said: “We hope so much that you’ll engage with us and find out what HUGS@Home is all about. It’s not therapy or anything like it. We like to call it ‘psychological first aid’.

“Of course, we believe the training will be very beneficial for your mental health too, but it’s nothing too outlandish. We recommend healthy outlets like exercise as great ways of coping with stress – hence my love of sea swimming!

“We’ve been delighted with the response to the project so far. We sent a grant application to Movember last year, after they put out an international call for projects like ours, and thankfully they accepted it. They’re sponsoring a total of 15 projects worldwide and we’re very proud to be the only project in Ireland that are funded under their initiative.

“We had our first official intervention day in January and had great feedback from it too. We hope you’ll attend our next w, on March 13 and 14. We’d encourage anyone connected to first responders to check us out. HUGS@Home could make it all a little easier for you and your loved ones.

For more information about HUGS@Home, including short video clips outlining the background of the project, the various members of the team and some of the family members and first responders who helped develop the training course – go to hugsathome.eu, or contact a member of the team by emailing simulationresearch@rcsi.ie