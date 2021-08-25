New postcard of Bray is unveiled

A postcard of Bray has been created following a campaign by the Medieval Bray Project.

They invited members of the community of Bray to put forward a photograph depicting an aspect of Bray’s heritage.

The theme is ‘Daoine agus Áit’ (People and Place) and the project is part of the Connecting our Communities Heritage Postcard Project.

The image selected was taken by Joe Keogh, with words by Carmen Cullen, and portrays an aspect of what judges thing makes Bray’s heritage unique and how it connects the community.

Two of Bray’s annual main events are the St Patrick’s day parade and the Airshow. The Medieval Bray Project chose a brightly coloured and uplifting scene from a St Patrick’s day parade not too long ago, reminding people of when they could celebrate together and giving hope that Bray’s strong, active and diverse community can and will celebrate together again.

The postcard is one of a collection produced by members of the Irish Community Archive Network (iCAN) which The Medieval Bray Project joined in 2019, which is an initiative of the National Museum of Ireland and Wicklow Heritage Office that supports community groups in collecting, preserving and sharing their local history and heritage online.