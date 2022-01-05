Wicklow

New owners look for permission to complete unfinished development in Ashford

The unfinished mixed-use development opposite Mount Usher in Ashford. Expand

The unfinished mixed-use development opposite Mount Usher in Ashford.

Myles Buchanan

AN Bord Pleanála will decide on whether to grant Vartry Developments Ltd permission to complete an unfinished mixed-use development in Ashford.

The original development was due to consist of 23 units, community co-working and office space in four blocks over an application site area of 0.099 ha. occupying the undeveloped and developed areas of Mount Usher View, granted under a previous planning application.

