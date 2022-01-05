New owners look for permission to complete unfinished development in Ashford

AN Bord Pleanála will decide on whether to grant Vartry Developments Ltd permission to complete an unfinished mixed-use development in Ashford.

The original development was due to consist of 23 units, community co-working and office space in four blocks over an application site area of 0.099 ha. occupying the undeveloped and developed areas of Mount Usher View, granted under a previous planning application.

Blocks A and B consisting of nine 2.5 storey terraced houses with retail are currently at first floor plate level only. Blocks C and D consisting of eleven three-storey terraced houses with ground floor offices are complete. Block E consisting of two 2.5 storey semi-detached houses is complete to roof level but isn’t water tight.

Vehicular access to the site is from two points on the northern and southern corners of the site from Mount Alto Road (L1096). Site services have been installed, or lands cleared for that purpose over an area of approx. 0.93 ha. to facilitate ancillary site development works that will be completed in accordance with the original planning application.

A remedial Natura Impact Statement is also included as part of the application to Bord Pleanála.

The current owner and applicant for substitute consent only recently acquired the site, which has been under the control of multiple earlier parties.

In August, Vartry Developments Ltd was granted permission for a review without prejudice after seeking substitute consent only for the completed part of the development. The substitute proposal currently before the Board is sought for the originally permitted development which remains congruent with national development policy and the development objectives of the planning authority.

The development for which substitute consent is sought is for the part built development and remainder originally permitted under the original planning application.

The substitute consent application consists of a set of architectural, landscape architecture and engineering details that seek to illustrate the development as it is progressed and how it is intended to appear. This application seeks to remove any potential confusion as to how, in particular, the surface water discharge for the site is intended to be undertaken and what that potential impact that discharge will have on the qualifying interests of European sites.

The case is to be decided by the Board by April 29.