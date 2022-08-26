New nursing home could be built in Kilcoole

Permission is being sought to develop a 109 bed nursing home in Kilcoole.

McGill Planning, on behalf of Altere Ltd, have lodged an application to build the new facility on lands to the north of the former Holy Faith Convent, and to the south and west of the Convent Lodge on the Main Street.

Permission is being sought to build a three-storey building with a floor area of approximately 5,784sqm on the site.

The nursing home facility would include 109 ensuite bedrooms, at lower ground, ground and first floor level.

The proposal would also comprise of the construction of shared dining and day rooms, café, visitor and activity area, treatment room, staff area, support areas, kitchen, and laundry rooms. 41 car parking spaces within two car parks, EV charging points and 20 bike parking spaces are also proposed.

The application also seeks the green light for changes to the existing pedestrian and vehicular access from Main Street and other associated site works including landscaping, and the construction of an ESB substation and a heat pump enclosure.

The application is currently at pre-validation stage. If it completes Wicklow County Council’s planning application validation process, a decision is expected by early October.