New Lidl to open this week in Bray

Lidl on Boghall Road in Bray will open its doors this week.

There was excitement in recent days as the store hung a sign outside the new building which reads: “New store opening 9th September 8 a.m.”

Lidl was granted planning permission lin 2018 for the old AO Smith site on Boghall Road.

The new €12million state-of-the-art store has also lead to the creation of 30 jobs and supported a further 100 construction jobs throughout the development phase.

The AO Smith site had been vacant since 2005 when the factory closed and 140 jobs were lost.

The new Lidl store is the first phase of the redevelopment of the AO Smith site. No planning application has been submitted for the remainder of the site. There is residential zoning on it that could accommodate 120 apartments.