New library for Aughrim moves step closer as plans lodged

Plans have been lodged for the development of a new library for Aughrim.

Wicklow County Council has applied for permission for the project, which will be located on Main Street, under the part eight planning process.

The existing library on Main Street would be demolished and replaced with a new modern library building including a study area and small storytelling theatre.

The new library would include a double height single storey room of books as part of the lending area. The facility would feature a mezzanine floor with a study area containing desks and study places, adult reading spaces, teenage library spaces and children's library and a small storytelling theatre.

The proposal would see the development of a part basement at the south end of the new building for library IT and electrical services.

Wicklow County Council signed contracts with De Blacam and Murphy Architects in February for the design and management of the construction of the new library in Aughrim and a two-storey extension to Ballywaltrim Library in Bray. The planned works at both libraries are expected to cost in the region of €5 million.

The plans for the new Aughrim library could come before Arklow Municipal District for a vote in the coming months as part of the planning process.

If elected members give their backing to the project, a tender notice for the construction of the new building could be issued by Wicklow County Council before the end of 2022.

While it is unclear how long construction could take, an update contained in Wicklow County Council’s Chief Executive’s report for June suggests the local authority hopes to open the new library in late 2023.

The proposed new facility would be around four times the size of the existing library, which opened in the village in 1986. Cllr Pat Kennedy, cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, said the project would be “great for Aughrim” and its community.

“The current library was opened by the late Tom Keenan in 1986. I have fond memories of Tom visiting my home when I was a child.”

Cllr Kennedy said the current library is “no longer fit for purpose” and the new library would provide the village with an “updated library with modern facilities”.